Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
LONDON Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has a broken thigh from his motorway car crash this week and could be out of action for six months, manager Alan Pardew said on Friday.
Senegal international Souare, 26, who joined the club in January 2015 from Lille, also suffered jaw injuries in the accident.
"It was a terrible accident and we have a huge debt to the air ambulance and the terrific surgeons he's had," Pardew told a news conference.
"He's in decent spirits and obviously the players and myself have been with him, and particularly our doctor, who's been keeping our spirits up.
"We hope he'll be released from hospital on Saturday, and we think he'll make a full recovery.
"In four, five, six months he should be up and running again."
Palace play at home to bottom-of-the-table Stoke City on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-