Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
CRYSTAL PALACE 3 SOUTHAMPTON 0
Dec 3 Under-pressure Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew was relieved to see his side end their six-match losing streak and clamber clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
In a match which Pardew really had to win amid suggestions that his job may be on the line, the Eagles' boss was helped by a 33rd-minute howler from Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster, made in front of new England manager Gareth Southgate.
Forster's embarrassing attempt to clear a gentle back pass from Jose Fonte when he booted fresh air allowed Christian Benteke to pop in the easiest of goals.
Southampton's defensive woes continued when James Tomkins was left unmarked to prod home Joe Ledley's flick-on from a corner and though Southampton applied the pressure, Benteke enjoyed his second tap-in six minutes from time.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.