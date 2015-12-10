Winning Saturday's game at Crystal Palace is the best remedy for a Southampton confidence crisis caused by a run of three Premier League games without a victory, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.

Three points this weekend could see the Saints, who are 12th in the table, rise as high as sixth place and the Dutchman has called on his strike force to regain their killer instinct in front of goal.

"The best medicine for confidence is to win the game. We know we have to do better than we did against Aston Villa," Koeman told reporters in reference to Saturday's 1-1 home draw.

"We need more sharpness in the box, we need to be more clinical. We've had a good week of training and we gave attention to detail to all the things we need to improve on.

"We have to show more consistency in our performances. We don't score a lot of goals but we create a lot of chances. We have to finish more chances and then we can show we have a strong team."

Their poor form in front of goal means Koeman is open to the idea of making attacking additions to the squad during the January transfer window.

The 52-year-old also warned off potential suitors by saying the club did not intend to sell any players.

"We are always looking to see what we can do to make the squad stronger but it is not about doing many changes in the team," he added.

"If we need somebody it will be an offensive player. We also know that nobody is for sale."

