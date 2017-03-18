Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
LONDON An own goal from Watford captain Troy Deeney handed Crystal Palace a vital 1-0 win in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
A big penalty shout from Palace within the opening 10 minutes of a scrappy first half was turned down by referee Martin Atkinson after winger Wilfried Zaha appeared to have been pushed down by Craig Cathcart in Watford's penalty area.
Deeney's horror moment came in the 68th minute after Yohan Cabaye swung a free-kick into the Watford box, which should have been easily dealt with by their skipper, but the striker diverted the ball into the bottom corner.
The victory lifted Palace to 16th in the table, four points above the relegation zone, while Watford remain 13th.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar, Editing by Ed Osmond, Neville Dalton)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's have ended their 41-year-long official sponsorship with the International Olympic Committee, pulling out of their contract three years early, the IOC said on Friday.