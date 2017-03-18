Crystal Palace v Watford - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 18/3/17 Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke celebrates after Watford's Troy Deeney scores an own goal and the first for Crystal Palace Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

LONDON An own goal from Watford captain Troy Deeney handed Crystal Palace a vital 1-0 win in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

A big penalty shout from Palace within the opening 10 minutes of a scrappy first half was turned down by referee Martin Atkinson after winger Wilfried Zaha appeared to have been pushed down by Craig Cathcart in Watford's penalty area.

Deeney's horror moment came in the 68th minute after Yohan Cabaye swung a free-kick into the Watford box, which should have been easily dealt with by their skipper, but the striker diverted the ball into the bottom corner.

The victory lifted Palace to 16th in the table, four points above the relegation zone, while Watford remain 13th.

