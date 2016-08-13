Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON, Striker Salomon Rondon nodded the only goal to give West Bromwich Albion a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League match of the season. The Venezuelan, who had a fine chance saved by the diving Wayne Hennessey early in the first half, steered a glancing header from substitute James McClean's free kick inside the bottom corner of the net in the 74th minute. Palace deserved a point but, despite having two-thirds of possession, they picked up where they left off last season when they struggled to turn dominance into goals.
The home side's best chance came eight minutes into the second half. Lee Chung-yong sent Wilfried Zaha on a run down the middle but keeper Ben Foster blocked the ball at the striker's feet and then saved his second effort from the rebound.
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.