LONDON, Striker Salomon Rondon nodded the only goal to give West Bromwich Albion a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League match of the season. The Venezuelan, who had a fine chance saved by the diving Wayne Hennessey early in the first half, steered a glancing header from substitute James McClean's free kick inside the bottom corner of the net in the 74th minute. Palace deserved a point but, despite having two-thirds of possession, they picked up where they left off last season when they struggled to turn dominance into goals.

The home side's best chance came eight minutes into the second half. Lee Chung-yong sent Wilfried Zaha on a run down the middle but keeper Ben Foster blocked the ball at the striker's feet and then saved his second effort from the rebound.

