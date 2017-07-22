Zaha says Man Utd, Liverpool fans call him 'black monkey'

LONDON (Reuters) - Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has accused Manchester United and Liverpool fans of calling him a "black monkey" on social media.

"If Man United and Liverpool fans feel better by calling me a black monkey in my messages .. feel free to carry on if it makes your day better," the former Manchester United player posted on Instagram after his team's 2-0 win over West Brom in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Palace manager Frank de Boer had earlier said the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international needed greater protection from referees after he received rough treatment during Saturday's match.