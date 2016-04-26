Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha harbours no ill-feelings towards his former club Manchester United and will focus on helping his current team win when the sides clash in the FA Cup final next month.

Zaha signed for United in 2013 as a promising youngster but was sent on loan several times by then-manager David Moyes.

The 23-year-old eventually left the club two years later after making just four appearances and having not started for the Reds in the Premier League.

"Everyone goes on about Manchester United all the time but they're just another team in the final. I don't see it as anything special. My only objective is to win with Palace," Zaha told British media.

"I don't have anything against United. Playing them won't make me run any faster or try any harder. Yeah, hopefully I can score against them but all I want to do is win the final. We've got there now and we all just want to go all the way."

Alan Pardew's men booked their place in the final after beating Watford 2-1 on Sunday.

Currently 16th in the Premier League, Palace will hope to guarantee their top-flight status for next season when they travel to face relegation-threatened Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

