Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway will not appeal his two-match touchline ban and 18,000 pound ($28,000) fine for an outburst directed at match officials after his side's loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month.
Holloway was charged with improper conduct and bringing the game into disrepute by The Football Association (FA) following the 1-0 defeat.
One count related to his conduct around the match officials' changing room, and the other for his comments on Sky Sport after the game where he questioned the referee's decision to award a penalty against his side seconds after his team were denied a foul of their own.
He claimed lesser teams suffered from decisions that generally go the way of more illustrious opponents, something he said he also experienced at former club Blackpool.
"The sanctions were stayed to allow Holloway the opportunity to lodge an appeal having considered the written reasons," the FA said in a statement on its website.
"The FA were notified on Tuesday 3 September that he would not be appealing therefore his touchline ban commences with immediate effect."
Crystal Palace's next two matches are against Manchester United on September 14 and Swansea City a week later.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.