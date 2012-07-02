Spanish defender Carlos Cuellar has joined Sunderland on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on their website (www.safc.com) on Monday.

The 30-year-old, a free agent after leaving Aston Villa last month, is reunited at Sunderland with his former manager Martin O'Neill.

Cuellar is ex-Villa boss O'Neill's first permanent signing since taking over at Sunderland midway through last season.

(Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)