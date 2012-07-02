Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
Spanish defender Carlos Cuellar has joined Sunderland on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on their website (www.safc.com) on Monday.
The 30-year-old, a free agent after leaving Aston Villa last month, is reunited at Sunderland with his former manager Martin O'Neill.
Cuellar is ex-Villa boss O'Neill's first permanent signing since taking over at Sunderland midway through last season.
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.