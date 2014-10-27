LONDON It wasn't long ago that collection buckets were passed around to try and salvage the club's future but on Tuesday AFC Bournemouth will aim for the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

A few miles away from Premier League high-flyers Southampton, homely Bournemouth are making a determined pitch for top flight football under upcoming young manager Eddie Howe.

A week after Southampton's 8-0 thrashing of Sunderland in the Premier League, Howe's side went to former top flight side Birmingham City and returned with an identical score.

Such is the buzz on England's south coast that bookmakers are offering unlikely odds of 500-1 that neighbours Portsmouth can also hit eight against Carlisle this weekend.

Bournemouth's goal-feast at St Andrews left them in fourth spot, two points behind Championship leaders Derby County, but the promotion campaign will be put on temporary hold on Tuesday when Premier League West Bromwich Albion are in town.

"We will be big underdogs and have never been further than this in our history," Howe told the Bournemouth Echo.

"I think that goes to show how big an ask this is. We talk a lot with the players about trying to break new ground and reach new levels.

"It is a great incentive to us. The club has been hugely successful over the past two years and to potentially break a record which has stood since the competition started would be a remarkable achievement so we are very keen to try to do it."

Bournemouth, who reached the same stage in 1961 and 1963, almost went bust in 2008 and a year later avoided relegation from the Football League on the last day of the season having been docked 17 points for going into administration.

Now, co-owned by Russian businessman Maxim Demin, the club is thriving, having been promoted to the second tier of English football for the second time in their history and with a quarter-final spot in the League Cup in sight.

"Hopefully, we can just enjoy it without the pressure of league points and it can be a really good occasion. I know it will be a stern test," Howe said.

Southampton are also in action in the fourth round, away to Stoke City on Wednesday, while Championship outfit Brighton and Hove Albion, another south coast club to bounce back after hard times, face an away match at Tottenham Hotspur.

Holders Manchester City host Newcastle United while Premier league leaders Chelsea are at fourth tier Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)