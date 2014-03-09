Wigan Athletic's chairman and owner Dave Whelan smiles before his team's English FA Cup quarter final soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Manchester City's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were in tatters on Sunday after holders Wigan Athletic repeated their FA Cup heroics with a stunning 2-1 victory in their quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium.

Jordi Gomez's first-half penalty and a tap-in by James Perch gave Wigan, who beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley last May, a place in this year's semi-finals against Arsenal.

City, who won the League Cup last Sunday and need to overturn a two-goal deficit to Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League tie next week, looked jaded against their second-tier opponents until they staged a thrilling late fightback.

Frenchman Samir Nasri made City's breakthrough in the 68th minute with a sweet 20-metre left-foot strike.

Substitute Edin Dzeko came within inches of forcing a replay, but Emmerson Boyce produced a remarkable last-ditch block and Wigan, managed by former City favourite Uwe Rosler, held on.

In the other quarter-finals played on Sunday, Sheffield United beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 and Hull City defeated Sunderland 3-0 to set up the second semi-final.

Arsenal beat Everton 4-1 on Saturday.

