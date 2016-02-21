LONDON Coin-throwing fans marred the FA Cup for the second consecutive day on Sunday with Chelsea supporters under fire after an incident during their 5-1 defeat of Manchester City on Sunday.

Television replays showed coins landing on the pitch near City's players who were celebrating David Faupala's first half equaliser.

"I was aware of it and I like to face the facts. We condemn it and I condemn it strongly and Chelsea will react. Those people must not come in to the stadiums," manager Guus Hiddink told reporters.

A Chelsea spokesman said the club would work with police to identify the culprits and ban them from games.

"We condemn such idiotic and dangerous behaviour," the spokesman added. "If we can identify those responsible we will ban them from Stamford Bridge.

"It's worth noting it's a criminal offence too and we will support any police prosecution if we can identify, along with the police, those individuals responsible for that behaviour today."

On Saturday, West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt labelled some of the club's own fans "disgusting" after he was cut under the left eye by a coin thrown from the away end after a 3-1 defeat at second-tier Reading.

