LONDON Chelsea will host Manchester United in the League Cup after the two clubs were drawn to play each other in the fourth round on Wednesday.
United, who have won the competition four times, beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Wednesday to set up the tie of the round against Chelsea who trounced Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in their third round clash.
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will host his former club Swansea City and 2011 finalists Arsenal visit Reading.
Leeds United, who upset Everton on Tuesday, are at home to Southampton and Manchester City's conquerors Aston Villa travel to Swindon Town.
Ties will be played on the week commencing October 29.
League Cup fourth round draw:
Sunderland v Middlesbrough
Swindon Town v Aston Villa
Wigan Athletic v Bradford
Leeds United v Southampton
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Swansea City
Chelsea v Manchester United
Reading v Arsenal
