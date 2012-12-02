Chelsea's players celebrate after their FA Cup final soccer match against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Holders Chelsea will face Premier League opposition in the third round of the FA Cup after Sunday's draw gave them a tricky start to their defence away to Southampton.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool will play at either Lincoln City or Mansfield Town, two former Football League clubs now plying their trade in the minor leagues of English soccer.

The plumb tie of the round features West Ham United at home to Manchester United - one of four all Premier League clashes.

Queens Park Rangers, still without a win in the Premier League after 15 matches, are at home to West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City host Arsenal having beaten them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the league on Saturday.

Premier League champions Manchester City, winners of the trophy in 2011, are at home to Championship (second division) side Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur host third tier Coventry City, reviving memories of the 1987 FA Cup final won by Coventry, while Newcastle United face a tough trip to play Brighton and Hove Albion of the Championship.

Ties will take place on Jan 5-6.

