LONDON FA Cup holders Chelsea could face Premier League leaders Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals if both win fifth-round ties.

United must beat Reading in their last-16 meeting on Monday while Chelsea, who crushed Brentford 4-0 in a fourth-round replay on Sunday, have to get past Championship (second division) Middlesbrough who they meet at the Riverside on February 27.

United last reached the FA Cup final in 2007 which they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Wembley with Didier Drogba scoring the winner late in extra time.

Manchester City, the 2011 winners, were drawn at home to second-tier Barnsley.

Sunday's last-eight draw created another potential all top-flight encounter with Everton hosting Wigan Athletic if David Moyes's side can get past third-tier Oldham Athletic in a replay at Goodison Park. Oldham scored a stoppage-time equaliser to hold Everton to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers were rewarded for a shock 1-0 fifth-round win at Arsenal with another trip to the capital, this time to face fellow Championship outfit Millwall, the 2004 finalists.

Draw:

Oldham Athletic (III)/Everton v Wigan Athletic

Manchester City v Barnsley (II)

Manchester United/Reading v Middlesbrough (II)/Chelsea

Millwall (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II)

* Matches to be played weekend of March 9/10

