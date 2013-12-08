Sunderland's Adam Johnson celebrates scoring a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Premier League leaders Arsenal will host north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round following the draw on Sunday.

Struggling Manchester United, the 11-times Cup winners, will be at home to fellow Premier League side Swansea City, Chelsea go to Championship side Derby County and Manchester City, beaten finalists last season, visit Blackburn Rovers, another Championship team.

Wigan Athletic, who surprisingly beat City in the final in May before being relegated from the top flight, begin their defence against third tier MK Dons.

There will be three other all Premier League ties in the third round, played in the first week of January, as teams from the Premier League and Championship (second tier) enter the competition.

Norwich City host Fulham, Newcastle United play Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion meet Crystal Palace.

Liverpool could face League One (third tier) Oldham Athletic, who stunned them in last year's competition, providing Oldham overcome Mansfield Town of League Two.

None of the three minor league clubs definitely through to the third round were handed glamour ties, leaving the north London derby as the main talking point.

"There are not enough tough games, they gave us another one," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told reporters following his side's 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton who will face Championship high-flyers Queens Park Rangers.

Arsenal and Tottenham have not met in the world's oldest domestic cup competition since the Gunners beat Spurs in the 2001 semi-final.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Goodson)