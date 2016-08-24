West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
LONDON English League Cup holders Manchester City will begin their defence of the trophy at fellow Premier club Swansea City following the third-round draw on Wednesday.
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United face a trip to League One (third-tier) Northampton Town who knocked out top-flight West Bromwich Albion on penalties in round two.
Champions Leicester City host Chelsea, Arsenal travel to Championship (second-tier) Nottingham Forest and last season's runners-up Liverpool visit Championship Derby County in other highlights of the third-round draw.
The games will be played in the week beginning Sept. 19.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.