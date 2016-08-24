Football Soccer Britain - Manchester City v Steaua Bucharest - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Off Second Leg - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 24/8/16Manchester City's Joe Hart blows a kiss to fans as he celebrates at the end of the matchAction Images via...

LONDON English League Cup holders Manchester City will begin their defence of the trophy at fellow Premier club Swansea City following the third-round draw on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United face a trip to League One (third-tier) Northampton Town who knocked out top-flight West Bromwich Albion on penalties in round two.

Champions Leicester City host Chelsea, Arsenal travel to Championship (second-tier) Nottingham Forest and last season's runners-up Liverpool visit Championship Derby County in other highlights of the third-round draw.

The games will be played in the week beginning Sept. 19.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)