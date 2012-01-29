Ronaldo, Manchester United top Chinese internet tables
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
LONDON Liverpool's sights are set firmly on a second route to Wembley after being drawn at home to Championship (first division) Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Kenny Dalglish's side, who are already through to the League Cup final in which they face Cardiff City, beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday in the fourth round and will be fancied to get past Gus Poyet's Brighton side.
Brighton, who reached the final in 1983 before falling on hard times, knocked out Premier League Newcastle United in the biggest upset of the fourth round.
Chelsea will host Birmingham City while Arsenal travel to either Middlesbrough or Sunderland.
Crawley Town, who are enjoying their first season in the Football League, fly the flag for League Two (fourth division) with a plum tie against last year's runners-up Stoke City.
Another David versus Goliath clash on the weekend of February" 18-19 is Stevenage's home tie with Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)
BUDAPEST Hungary had to withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to avoid a humiliating defeat in the race with Paris and Los Angeles after a local political movement "killed the Olympic dream", Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Barcelona will open a soccer academy in southern China this year in partnership with local developer Mission Hills Group, the La Liga club said on Friday.