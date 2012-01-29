Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (L) and Manchester United's Patrice Evra compete for the ball during their English FA Cup fourth round football match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Liverpool's sights are set firmly on a second route to Wembley after being drawn at home to Championship (first division) Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Kenny Dalglish's side, who are already through to the League Cup final in which they face Cardiff City, beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday in the fourth round and will be fancied to get past Gus Poyet's Brighton side.

Brighton, who reached the final in 1983 before falling on hard times, knocked out Premier League Newcastle United in the biggest upset of the fourth round.

Chelsea will host Birmingham City while Arsenal travel to either Middlesbrough or Sunderland.

Crawley Town, who are enjoying their first season in the Football League, fly the flag for League Two (fourth division) with a plum tie against last year's runners-up Stoke City.

Another David versus Goliath clash on the weekend of February" 18-19 is Stevenage's home tie with Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)