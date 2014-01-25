Everton's Phil Jagielka (R) holds the leg of team mate Bryan Oviedo as he lies with a broken leg during their English FA Cup soccer match against Stevenage at Broadhall Way in Stevenage January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Costa Rica defender Bryan Oviedo could miss the World Cup in Brazil in June after being taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg during Everton's English FA Cup fourth-round tie at Stevenage on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was badly injured while challenging an opponent early in the first half, with some team mates clearly distressed by the incident.

"Update on Bryan - he's been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg," Everton said on their Twitter feed. "Get well soon, Oviedo Baby!".

The player has been capped 26 times by his country and was almost certain to be named in the squad for the World Cup where Costa Rica will play Italy, England and Uruguay in Group D.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)