Everton manager Roberto Martinez watches before their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Four straight Premier League defeats have left Everton fans feeling blue but manager Roberto Martinez is confident victory over West Ham United in the FA Cup on Tuesday will provide the perfect tonic for his side.

Everton have slipped to 13th in the Premier League and supporters have started voicing concerns over performances.

But Martinez, who guided Everton to fifth last season, believes there is enough quality in his team's ranks to improve their lacklustre campaign.

"All we are concentrating on is how we can help each other in terms of performance," Martinez told a news conference on Monday. "We're here to build something for the future, not just for now, and become a winning team.

"The message to the fans is very clear, we're all together and at any time in adversity it is about finding a way to become a winning side.

"It's time to help each other, help the players, and we will get reward for it because the talent is there."

Everton host West Ham at Goodison Park in the FA Cup third round and Martinez, who won the competition in charge of Wigan Athletic in 2013, is looking forward to turning his attentions away from the Premier League.

"The FA Cup can liberate us," he said. "It can give you real freedom, you have nothing to lose and that's refreshing.

"We are playing a side who are a consistent team I think it will be a very open game, a proper cup tie and a really good game of football. It could be a pivotal moment in our season."

With the January transfer window now open, Martinez will try to sign a goalkeeper to fill the void vacated by the injured Tim Howard but the Everton boss will not rush into the market.

"Unless we can bring a goalkeeper who fits well into the way we want to play and the way we are as a team I won't bring him in," he said.

"I would rather make a long-term signing rather than throw a youngster into first team action. I don't think short-term would be a good solution for us right now."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ken Ferris)