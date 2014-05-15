LONDON Facts and figures relating to Saturday's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Hull City at Wembley Stadium:

* Arsenal are taking part in their 18th FA Cup final to equal Manchester United's appearance record. They will also equal United's record of 11 wins if they are successful on Saturday.

* Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will equal another record held by Manchester United if Arsenal win. Former United manager Alex Ferguson holds the record for most wins by a manager - five in 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999 and 2004. Wenger won in 1998, 2002, 2003 and 2005.

* It will be Wenger's 10th final in all competitions since becoming Arsenal manager in 1996. It is his sixth FA Cup final and he has only lost one of the previous five, to Liverpool in 2001.

* Hull City manager Steve Bruce played in three FA Cup finals for Manchester United, winning against Crystal Palace in 1990 and Chelsea in 1994. He ended on the losing side to Everton in 1995.

* Hull have reached the final for the first time since they were formed in 1904. Their previous best performance in the FA Cup was in 1930 when they reached the semi-finals and were beaten by Arsenal in a replay.

* Hull are the 57th different club to play in the FA Cup final and the second in successive seasons to make their debut appearance after Wigan Athletic's victory last year. They will become the 44th different club to win the competition if they are successful.

* This will be the eighth final at Wembley since the stadium was re-built and re-opened in 2007. The seven previous finals since then have produced only 11 goals and all seven finals have been settled by a single-goal margin.

* Every final since the Football League was founded in 1888 has included at least one top-flight team, but that record was under threat this season. Yet Arsenal overcame FA Cup holders Wigan of the Championship (second tier) and Hull beat Sheffield United of League One (third tier) in the semi-finals.

* Hull City, who finished the Premier League season in 16th place, are guaranteed European football for the first time next season. They have qualified for the Europa League no matter what the outcome is on Saturday as Arsenal, who finished fourth, have qualified for the Champions League.

* Arsenal have beaten Hull in each of their last six league and FA Cup meetings since Hull won 2-1 away in the Premier League in September 2008. In all they have only met each other 18 times since their first meeting, an FA Cup clash in January 1908.

* Hull won that tie 4-1 after a replay and their only other wins against Arsenal came in a Second Division meeting in 1915 and the 2008 match at the Emirates Stadium.

* Arsenal have won 12 of those games with the other three drawn. The Gunners beat Hull 2-0 at home and 3-0 away in the league this season.

* Nicklas Bendtner and Mesut Ozil scored the goals in the home win at the Emirates on Dec.4, while Lukas Podolski scored twice and Aaron Ramsey scored the other when Arsenal won at Hull on April 20.

* Since Hull gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 2008, they have met six times in the league and once in the FA Cup with Arsenal outscoring Hull 16-5.

