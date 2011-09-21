Manchester City's Owen Hargreaves (L) challenges Birmingham City's Nathan Redmond (R) during their English League Cup soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Debutant Owen Hargreaves scored his first goal for more than three years and Mario Balotelli grabbed his first of the season as Manchester City beat holders Birmingham City 2-0 in a League Cup third round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Liverpool, who have won the competition a record seven times, welcomed back skipper Steven Gerrard as a late substitute after six months out with a groin injury with a 2-1 away win at Championship (second division) side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Extra time was being played in the west London derby between Chelsea and Fulham which finished goalless after 90 minutes after Fulham's Pajtim Kasami missed a second half penalty, awarded after Alex, who was sent off, brought down Kerim Frei.

Hargreaves, making his debut for City, scored their opener after 17 minutes with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area, his first goal since April 2008 when he scored Manchester United's winner in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Hargreaves last played a full 90 minutes of competitive soccer exactly three years ago on September 21 2008, but has battled back to fitness after a series of career-threatening injuries.

Balotelli virtually wrapped up the victory with a low strike after 38 minutes, sending Birmingham, fielding just Keith Fahey from the side that won the trophy last season, out of the competition.

Liverpool endured a tough match on the south coast against Gus Poyet's championship high fliers, but an early goal from Craig Bellamy, and a second from Dirk Kuyt after 81 minutes put them in control. Ashley Barnes replied for Brighton with a 90th minute penalty.

In other matches Southampton beat Preston North End 2-1, Cardiff City and Leicester City were playing extra time after finishing level at 2-2 after 90 minutes while Everton and West Bromwich Albion was a late kickoff.

