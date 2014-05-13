Hull City's manager Steve Bruce (L) talks with Jake Livermore (C) and Tom Huddlestone during a training session at the club's training ground in Hull, northern England May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Hull City manager Steve Bruce will take no risks with any player less than 100 percent fit for Saturday's FA Cup final against hot favourites Arsenal, he said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to such a big game I'll have to weigh it up and make sure everybody's in the right frame of mind," the former Manchester United and Norwich City defender told a news conference.

"Physically they have all got to be 100 percent."

Promoted Hull, who finished fifth from bottom in the Premier League this season, have reached a major final for the first time.

"It's a new experience for me as a manager and it's a wonderful achievement for the club and the city," Bruce said.

"It's a working-class city and if we can bring the cup back and give it something to shout about it would be terrific."

The much-travelled Bruce took time to sympathise with Tim Sherwood who was sacked as manager of sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur earlier on Tuesday.

"I never thought I'd see the day but it's now becoming like it is in Europe or South America - in fact it's probably worse now," said the Hull boss.

"We keep getting told the average lifespan is 13 months and another good young manager has just lost his job.

"From the outside I don't know how much more he could have done. In terms of results he's been terrific."

Bruce, 53, said the insecurity surrounding the profession made him determined to enjoy Saturday's final all the more.

"I've been in management for 15 years now and two or three people have lost their jobs in the last 48 hours so I'm going to take a deep breath and enjoy the occasion," he explained.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Tony Jimenez)