Bradford City's Garry Thompson (2nd R) celebrates scoring with teammates against Arsenal during their English League Cup soccer match in Bradford, northern England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Arsenal's coach Arsene Wenger reacts ahead of their English League Cup soccer match against Bradford City in Bradford, northern England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Arsenal lost 3-2 on penalties to fourth tier Bradford City in a humiliating League Cup quarter-final exit on Tuesday after the game had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

The Premier League club needed an 88th minute goal from captain Thomas Vermaelen to force the game into the extra period but failed to make their superiority tell and it was Vermaelen who missed their final spot kick to send the minnows through.

Garry Thompson had scored with a tidy far post finish in the 16th minute to give a surprise lead to the hosts who then held off a second-half barrage before Arsenal's Belgium centre back Vermaelen levelled with a far-post header.

In the night's other quarter-final, Andreas Weimann scored two late goals as Aston Villa booked a place in the last four by coming from behind to beat Norwich City 4-1 away.

Weimann, a first-half substitute for the injured Darren Bent, converted Eric Lichaj's cross to put Villa 2-1 ahead and then latched on to a Christian Benteke pass for his second goal.

Benteke scored Villa's fourth in added time.

The hosts went ahead when Steve Morison seized on a knockdown from Matt Lawton in the 19th minute and smashed the ball home on the half-volley.

But the lead lasted only two minutes before Brett Holman drew Villa level with a first-time shot from outside the area.

