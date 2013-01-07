Darren Carter (R) of Cheltenham Town and Victor Anichebe of Everton jump for the ball during their FA Cup third round soccer match at the Abbey Business Stadium in Cheltenham, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Leon Osman of Everton celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Cheltenham Town during their FA Cup third round soccer match at the Abbey Business Stadium in Cheltenham, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of Everton catches a cross from Cheltenham Town during their FA Cup third round soccer match at the Abbey Business Stadium in Cheltenham, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Everton enjoyed trouble-free progress to the FA Cup fourth round with a 5-1 victory at fourth tier Cheltenham Town on Monday.

The Premier League club offered their lower league opponents due respect, sending out a strong starting side at homely Whaddon Road and were always in charge once Nikica Jelavic slid in to convert Marouane Fellaini's cross after 12 minutes.

Leighton Baines made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after 21 minutes and Leon Osman removed any doubt about the outcome of the tie with a cooly taken third goal just after halftime.

Cheltenham were rewarded for their endeavour when Russell Penn thumped in a left-foot shot after 51 minutes and the hosts were briefly on top before Everton polished them off with further goals from Seamus Coleman and Fellaini.

In-form Everton will face Championship side Bolton Wanderers or Premier League Sunderland in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)