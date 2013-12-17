Leicester City's Gary Taylor-Fletcher (L) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, central England, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester City's Edin Dzeko (R) scores past Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, central England, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester City's Edin Dzeko celebrates his second goal against Leicester City during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, central England, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER CAPITAL ONE CUP)

Sunderland's Ki Sung-Yueng (2nd L) celebrates scoring against Chelsea during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Substitute Ki sung-Yueng drove in an extra-time winner to take the Premier League's bottom club Sunderland into the League Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday.

Ki smashed home in the 118th minute after being teed up by Fabio Borini, who had come off the bench to force extra time with an 88th-minute equaliser.

In the night's other quarter-final, Edin Dzeko scored twice as free-scoring Manchester City booked their place in the semi-finals with a 3-1 win at second-tier Leicester City.

Chelsea looked on course to reach the last four after taking the lead when goalline technology adjudged that a combination of Frank Lampard and Sunderland's Lee Cattermole had bundled a cross over the line.

But they were pegged back two minutes from time when on-loan Borini steered an expert finish past two Chelsea defenders on the line from a tight angle.

The hosts then laid siege to the Chelsea goal and were rewarded two minutes from time when Ki smashed home a low drive to send the home crowd wild.

Dzeko made his case for a more regular starting spot in City's star-studded line-up with goals either side of halftime after Aleksandar Kolarov had given the visitors an early lead.

Lloyd Dyer grabbed a consolation for Leicester.

Stoke City host Manchester United and managerless Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United in the last two quarter-finals on Wednesday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)