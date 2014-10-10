LONDON A long-lost English soccer tradition is being revived this month with the FA Cup draw taking place on Mondays again after a 15-year break.

The FA announced on Friday that the new format would start with this season's draw for the first round and would be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio from the National Football Centre at St George's Park in front of a live audience on Oct.27.

The old Monday draws, broadcast on the radio at lunchtime, were a hugely popular feature of the FA Cup for decades.

They began to be held at different times during the weekend of FA Cup matches 15 years ago.

The draws will now be broadcast from different locations across the country, starting with the first-round draw, which consists of 40 ties featuring the 48 clubs from Leagues One and Two (third and fourth tiers) along with the 32 non-League sides, who have survived the qualifying rounds.

Matt Phillips, the FA Cup media officer said on the governing body's website (www.thefa.com): "The draw at St George's Park is going to be a very special occasion and totally different to anything we've done before with a studio audience that will represent all levels of our national game."

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)