Football Soccer Britain - Watford v Gillingham - EFL Cup Second Round - Vicarage Road - 23/8/16Gillingham's Stuart Nelson and Josh Pask in action with Watford's Matej Vydra Action Images via Reuters / Alan Walter

Football Soccer Britain - Watford v Gillingham - EFL Cup Second Round - Vicarage Road - 23/8/16Gillingham's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in action with Watford's Allan Nyom Action Images via Reuters / Alan Walter

Football Soccer Britain - Watford v Gillingham - EFL Cup Second Round - Vicarage Road - 23/8/16Gillingham managerJustin Edinburgh celebrates at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Alan WalterLivepic

Football Soccer Britain - Northampton Town v West Bromwich Albion - EFL Cup Second Round - Sixfields Stadium - 23/8/16Brendan Moloney of Northampton Town in action with James McClean of West Bromwich AlbionAction Images via Reuters / John Clifton

Football Soccer Britain - Northampton Town v West Bromwich Albion - EFL Cup Second Round - Sixfields Stadium - 23/8/16Northampton Town players celebrate their win at the end of the gameAction Images via Reuters / John Clifton

Football Soccer Britain - Northampton Town v West Bromwich Albion - EFL Cup Second Round - Sixfields Stadium - 23/8/16West Bromwich Albion players watch the penalty shoot outAction Images via Reuters / John Clifton

LONDON Premier League West Bromwich Albion and Watford were knocked out in the League Cup second round by lower-league opponents on Tuesday as a strong Liverpool side crushed championship Burton Albion 5-0.

West Brom lost 4-3 on penalties to Northampton Town following a 2-2 draw and Watford were beaten 2-1 at home after extra time by Gillingham Town, also a third-tier side.

Premier League Chelsea, Everton, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Hull City progressed.

Gillingham came from behind to upset Watford.

Substitute Odion Ighalo gave Watford the lead in the second half but Mark Byrne equalised to take the tie into extra time and striker Bradley Dack grabbed the winner.

Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a 2-0 halftime lead at Burton before a Tom Naylor own goal and two late strikes by Daniel Sturridge completed the rout.

"This was a very serious, professional display from our side," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

"There were nice goals -- nothing to criticise. It was humid today, not easy for either team."

Chelsea looked set to cruise into the third round when goals by Michy Batshuayi and Victor Moses gave them a 2-0 lead against Bristol Rovers.

But Peter Hartley pulled one back and although Batshuayi restored the hosts' two-goal advantage before the interval, Ellis Harrison's second-half penalty for third-tier Rovers ensured a tense finale.

Everton forward Arouna Kone scored two late goals to round off a 4-0 win over Yeovil and former England striker Peter Crouch grabbed a hat-trick in Stoke's 4-0 drubbing of hosts Stevenage.

The top-flight teams qualified for European competition will enter the League Cup in the next round.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Andrew Both)