LONDON Liverpool led the way into the third round of the English League Cup with a 3-1 win at third-tier Exeter Wednesday after a series of surprises 24 hours earlier in which four Premier League sides including Sunderland were bundled out.

Blackburn Rovers won by the same scoreline at home to modest Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United followed their city rivals out of the competition, also losing 3-1, at Everton.

A big upset looked possible when fourth-tier Macclesfield Town led 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers at halftime but the Premier League side fought back to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Tuncay Sanli (56th) and Martin Petrov (73rd). Emile Sinclair had given Macclesfield an 11th minute lead.

