LONDON Manchester United will visit Aldershot Town of League Two (fourth division) after the two were paired in the fourth round of the English League Cup on Saturday.

Aldershot, halfway down the lowest tier of the Football League, reached this stage of the competition for the first time after beating League One (third division) side Rochdale 2-1 this week.

Their only previous meeting with current League champions United, who knocked out Leeds United 3-0 on Tuesday, came in this competition in 1970-71 when United won 3-1 at Aldershot.

Since then the Hampshire club were disbanded and lost their League place in 1992 before being re-formed and fighting their way back through the minor leagues to reclaim their League status in 2008.

The draw produced five all-Premier League ties with Arsenal, last season's beaten finalists, at home to Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers meeting Newcastle United, Everton at home to Chelsea, Stoke City meeting Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers facing Manchester City.

There will be at least two sides from outside the Premier League in the quarter-finals as Championship teams Cardiff City were drawn to play Burnley in one tie and Crystal Palace and Southampton of the Championship were also drawn together.

The ties will take place in the week beginning October 24.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Dave Thompson)