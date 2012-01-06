Oldham Athletic's Tom Adeyemi (C) points to the crowd as he is restrained by referee Neil Swarbrick (R) and Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt after a fan shouted abuse at him during their FA Cup soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Jonjo Shelvey (2nd L) celebrates with Steven Gerrard after scoring during their FA Cup soccer match against Oldham Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt (L) challenges Oldham Athletic's James Weslowski during their FA Cup soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Andy Carroll celebrates after scoring during their FA Cup soccer match against Oldham Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Andy Carroll scored at Anfield for the first time this season to help Liverpool reach the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win over League 1 (third division) Oldham Athletic Friday.

England international Carroll, bought for 35 million pounds ($53.93 million) from Newcastle United last January, pounced with injury time approaching to put Liverpool 4-1 up after they had gone behind in the 28th minute.

Robbie Simpson produced an unstoppable strike from 25 metres in the 28th minute but Liverpool quickly drew level when a Jonjo Shelvey shot destined for the goalkeeper's hands deflected off Craig Bellamy into the corner of the net.

Captain Steven Gerrard, plagued by injuries in 2011, then rifled home a penalty at the end of the first half to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Bellamy's pace unsettled Oldham as Liverpool made it 3-1 after 68 minutes, the Welsh winger's cross after a dashing run dispatched by Shelvey.

Mis-firing striker Carroll then grabbed his third goal of the season after a swivel on the edge of the box and a smart finish.

Stewart Downing made it 5-1 deep into injury time and the game ended on a sour note when Oldham's Tom Adeyemi exchanged words with a spectator and the tearful midfielder needed a consoling word from Gerrard.

The main program of third-round ties will be Saturday but the highlight is holders Manchester City's home game with Manchester United Sunday (1300 GMT).

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez)