Chelsea's Frank Lampard scores a penalty during their FA Cup soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Chelsea's Frank Lampard applauds the Chelsea fans after their FA Cup soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Frank Lampard became Chelsea's joint second highest goal-scorer of all time alongside Kerry Dixon when he converted a penalty in a 5-1 victory at Southampton in the third round of the English FA Cup on Saturday.

England midfielder Lampard's second-half penalty, the fifth of the game for the FA Cup holders, put him on 193 career goals for the London club.

Dixon played for Chelsea between 1983-92 and he and Lampard trail Bobby Tambling who leads the way with 202 goals and featured for the club between 1959-70.

"It is a great achievement for Frank and hopefully he can score a lot of goals until the end of the season," interim manager Rafael Benitez told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"I will be delighted if we can carry on in all the cup competitions until the end because it means the team is doing well."

Chelsea host Premier League rivals Swansea City in the semi-final first leg of the Capital One (League) Cup on Wednesday and are also in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Lampard, 34, who came on in the 64th minute for Branislav Ivanovic on Saturday, smashed home his spot kick 18 minutes later after a cross from fellow substitute Marko Marin was handled.

The penalty also helped Lampard join Tambling as the club's highest FA Cup scorer on 25 goals.

The former West Ham United player moved to Chelsea in 2001 but his contract is up at the end of the season and he has cast doubt on his Stamford Bridge future.

"We haven't been talking about a new contract in the last couple of weeks," Lampard said on New Year's Eve. "At the moment nothing has been said (by the club)."

Senegal striker Demba Ba, signed from Newcastle United in midweek, marked his debut for the European champions with two goals at Southampton.

Victor Moses and Ivanovic were also on target after Jay Rodriguez had given the home team an early lead.

(Reporting by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John Mehaffey)