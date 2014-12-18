LONDON Scunthorpe United's Miguel Llera had the unusual distinction of missing and then scoring a penalty in a record FA Cup shoot-out containing 32 spot kicks on Wednesday.

Llera had the chance to put the League One (third tier) side through when he took Scunthorpe's fifth penalty but was left with his head in his hands as minor league Worcester City's keeper Nathan Vaughan made a save.

He redeemed himself though when, after 16 successive spot kicks had found the net once the shootout reached sudden death, Scunthorpe keeper Sam Slocombe saved from Wayne Thomas and the Spaniard stepped forward again to roll his second attempt past Vaughan and give the visitors a 14-13 victory.

The second round replay had ended 1-1 after extra time.

While an FA Cup record, it only equalled the English professional record for a shoot-out, matching this season's League Cup epic which Liverpool won 14-13 against Middlesbrough after a 2-2 draw.

The world record for the longest shoot-out is the 48 kicks taken by KK Palace and Civics in a Namibian Cup match in 2005, which KK Palace won 17-16.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mitch Phillips)