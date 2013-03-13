Chelsea's Fernando Torres (C) puts a bib on during a training session at Cobham in Surrey southern England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Holders Chelsea and Manchester United will replay their FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on April 1, the Football Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The match, on the Easter Monday holiday, will kick off at 12.30 local.

Chelsea came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford last Sunday. The winners will play Manchester City in the semi-finals.

The replay has imposed a busy schedule on the West Londoners, who said a league match scheduled at Southampton on March 31 would now be played on March 30 instead.

The European champions are also still in the Europa League and have a last 16 second leg at home against Steaua Bucharest on Thursday that could lead to a quarter-final first leg on April 4.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)