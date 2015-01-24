LONDON England's FA Cup, the oldest knockout competition in the world, is famous for its David against Goliath encounters and this weekend has already seen some hugely surprising results. Here is a list of 10 shock scorelines.

Chelsea 2-4 Bradford City, 2015

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said it would be a "disgrace" if the Premier League leaders lost the fourth-round tie to third tier Bradford. Chelsea were 2-0 up and cruising but somehow Bradford stormed back at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City 0-2 Middlesbrough, 2015

Premier League champions City could have few complaints as they were outplayed by second-tier promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough for whom Chelsea loanee Patrick Bamford deflected in the opener and Spaniard Kike wrapped up the fourth-round win.

Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal, 1992

Arsenal were the top-flight champions and Wrexham had finished the previous season bottom of the fourth division but the Welsh side still triumphed in the third-round clash with two goals in the last 10 minutes after Arsenal had taken the lead.

Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle United, 1972

Minor league Hereford had drawn 2-2 at St James' Park but no one expected them to win the home third-round replay. Instead Ronnie Radford's famous 40-metre rocket sent the game into extra time where the minnows prevailed.

Sutton United 2-1 Coventry City, 1989

Top-flight Coventry had won the FA Cup in 1987 by beating Tottenham Hotspur but came unstuck at minor league Sutton in the third round on a famously sandy pitch.

AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Manchester United, 1984

Third division Bournemouth, managed by current Queens Park Rangers boss Harry Redknapp, knocked out holders United in the third round.

Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Everton, 2003

The hosts, managed by former Everton hero Kevin Ratcliffe, stunned David Moyes' Premier League side in the third round but ended the season being relegated from the fourth tier and the professional league.

Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United, 1973

Second division Sunderland stunned Don Revie's Leeds in the final thanks to Ian Porterfield's first-half goal and brilliant goalkeeping from Jim Montgomery.

Wimbledon 1-0 Liverpool, 1988

Lawrie Sanchez's header gave the "Crazy Gang" a shock win in the final over then all-conquering Liverpool. John Aldridge's penalty for the Reds was saved by Dave Beasant.

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Manchester City, 2013

Ben Watson's stoppage-time winner meant Wigan lifted the trophy for the first time and helped cost City manager Roberto Mancini his job as the big spenders ended the season without a major trophy.

Wigan were relegated from the Premier League days afterwards but beat City again in the last eight the following season.

