Athletics - Coe apologises after IAAF suffers cyber attack
ZURICH The governing body of global athletics (IAAF) said on Monday it had suffered a cyber attack which it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.
LONDON Martin Skrtel should be fit for Liverpool's next game despite going to hospital after being carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace during the 0-0 FA Cup quarter-final draw with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.
The Slovakia defender contested a header with Rovers forward Rudy Gestede in the third minute but landed heavily on his neck, briefly losing consciousness, and the game was halted for eight minutes while he received treatment at Anfield.
"He was shouting that (he wanted to play on) when he was on the stretcher," Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport.
"You've got to leave that with the specialists and medical team and he had to come off but I think he'll be fine and I think he'll be able to play in the next game," added Rodgers referring to the March 16 Premier League match at Swansea City.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)
ZURICH The governing body of global athletics (IAAF) said on Monday it had suffered a cyber attack which it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.
Injured Stoke City striker Peter Crouch is doubtful for Tuesday's Premier League trip to Burnley, with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and defender Geoff Cameron also unlikely to be ready in time for the match, manager Mark Hughes said.