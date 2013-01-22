LONDON A list of English cup upsets since the 1970s after fourth tier Bradford City overcame Premier League Aston Villa 4-3 on aggregate in their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

1972: Minor league Hereford United shocked top flight Newcastle United in an FA Cup third round replay when Ronnie Radford's iconic strike from distance took the game to extra time from where the underdogs recorded a famous upset.

1973: Second division Sunderland beat FA Cup holders Leeds United, one of the game's most feared sides, to win the trophy.

1976: Manchester United were big favourites to land the FA Cup when faced with second division Southampton but the south coast club pulled off a memorable 1-0 triumph.

1984: Third tier Bournemouth beat FA Cup holders Manchester United in the third round. Their then manager Harry Redknapp said: "We don't get many days like this in Bournemouth."

1989: Minor league Sutton United beat 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry City in the third round.

1992: Fourth tier Wrexham defeated top flight champions Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, having finished bottom of the fourth division the previous season.

1995: Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by third tier York City in the second round of the League Cup. Ryan Giggs and David Beckham featured for United.

2006: Struggling second tier side Southend United dumped League Cup holders Manchester United out of the competition to reach the quarter-finals.

2008: Championship (second division) Barnsley knocked out Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round and then defeated holders Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

2010: Fourth tier Northampton Town knocked out Premier League Liverpool on penalties in the League Cup third round, one of the most humiliating nights suffered by the five-times European champions.

2013: Fourth tier Bradford City beat Premier League Aston Villa in the League Cup to become the first fourth tier side to reach a major English domestic cup final for more than 50 years.

