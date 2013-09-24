Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Injured striker Robin van Persie is expected to miss Manchester United's Capital One Cup tie against Liverpool on Wednesday but could be fit for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.
"I don't think Robin van Persie will play on Wednesday but he has an outside chance for Saturday," manager David Moyes told reporters on Tuesday.
The Dutchman was sidelined for the 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday due to a groin strain and United missed the man whose 26 league goals last season helped them to the title.
Moyes said at the time he hoped to have him back for the third-round cup tie which is likely to see Uruguay striker Luis Suarez return for Liverpool after a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic last season.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.