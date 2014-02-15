Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Saturday's English FA Cup fifth-round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Championship rivals Charlton Athletic has been postponed because the Hillsborough pitch is waterlogged.
"Match referee Mark Clattenburg conducted a pitch inspection at 1030 on Saturday morning and deemed the surface unplayable," Wednesday said on their website.
A new date has yet to be arranged.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
LONDON Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.