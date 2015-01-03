Tony Pulis reacts during their English Premier League soccer match at the Boleyn Ground in London April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Tony Pulis watched Saido Berahino score four goals in his first match in charge of West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and dampened speculation about the striker's future by saying he was looking forward to working with him.

Media reports have suggested the new manager is prepared to sacrifice Berahino and use the funds from a 20 million pounds ($30.65 million) transfer to shore up his new club's fight for Premier League survival.

However, after seeing the player shine in the 7-0 drubbing of minor league Gateshead in the FA Cup third round, Pulis told reporters: "Saido Berahino is a very talented boy.

"I look forward to working with him as a player for however long I am here as manager."

Berahino's moods have been of concern at The Hawthorns in the past and he did not even celebrate his goals against Gateshead.

Pulis said: "There is always going to be transfer speculation and you can see why. He has great pace, great balance and scores goals.

"When I came here the chairman had not received any offer for him and we will try our damnedest to try and improve him.

"He can score a goal and he looks as though he's got the potential to be a good player."

West Brom are fourth from bottom in the league.

(Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Tony Jimenez)