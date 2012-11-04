LONDON AFC Wimbledon, formed when the original Wimbledon club were relocated to the city of Milton Keynes in 2004, could face Milton Keynes Dons for the first time in the second round of the FA Cup.

Both teams need to get through first-round replays but if third tier MK Dons beat minor league Cambridge City and fourth tier AFC Wimbledon overcome York City, the two will meet in Milton Keynes at the beginning of next month.

MK Dons, who retained the Wimbledon nickname 'Dons' when the team relocated, returned all the old replica trophies and other memorabilia in 2007 when they declared themselves a new club with no links to the 1988 FA Cup winners.

Coventry City, who won the FA Cup the year before Wimbledon and also now find themselves in the third tier, will face the winners of the replay between fourth tier rivals Morecambe and Rochdale after the second round draw was made on Sunday.

