Louis van Gaal was adamant on Saturday that he wanted to keep goalkeeper David de Gea at Old Trafford because the Spaniard was still Manchester United's best player.

As uncertainty continued to swirl around the future of the brilliant stopper, long linked with a move to Real Madrid, Van Gaal, who dropped him for United's opening Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur, said: "We cannot let him go so easily."

After United's 1-0 victory in which De Gea's replacement, newly-signed Argentine Sergio Romero, played an impressive part, the Dutchman also made it clear that, if the Spain keeper does leave United will expect a proper reward for his signature.

De Gea was considered by Van Gaal not to be mentally ready for Saturday's match at Old Trafford because of all the speculation surrounding a possible move and the 24-year-old ended up watching the game from the stands.

When asked if De Gea could ever play for the club again, Van Gaal had no hesitation in telling reporters: "Of course."

He added: "He's our best player for two years or three years, chosen by the fans, so we cannot let him go so easily.

"We have to pay a lot of money for all the players we want so we want to sell at the same level."

Romero, one of five United debutants, had an excellent afternoon, making some key saves, with 22-year-old keeper Sam Johnstone on the bench.

"We have observed (De Gea) in preparation and that was not the same David de Gea as last year," Van Gaal said.

"Of course, when the situation has been cleared after September 1 we will look again. But I'm happy Sergio did well. He saved us twice."

Of his other newcomers, Van Gaal was most impressed by their Italy defender, Matteo Darmian.

"When I have to pick up one player I think Matteo was the best because he played in ball possession. He doesn't lose the ball."

(Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Ken Ferris)