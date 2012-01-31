Warburton denies he resigned as Rangers manager
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.
BRUSSELS Premier league side Chelsea have signed Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from Belgian side Racing Genk on a five-and-a-half year deal.
The Belgian champions said on their website that the 20-year-old would stay with them on loan until June.
The bustling De Bruyne, who has played twice for Belgium, is Genk's joint second highest scorer this season with 11 goals. He played twice against Chelsea in the Champions League group stage earlier this season.
Belgian media said Chelsea had paid 8 million euros (6.6 million pounds) . Chelsea were expected to officially comment on the deal later on Tuesday, the final day of the January transfer window.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
ZURICH FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.