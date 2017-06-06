LONDON Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.

The move was expected after Sunderland's relegation from the top flight and the 34-year-old revealed his intention on England duty ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

"It's out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I've had a break, come July everyone will know anyway," Defoe told the BBC.

Defoe scored 18 goals in 29 games in a previous spell at Bournemouth on loan from West Ham United in 2000-01.

