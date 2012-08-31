Wolfsburg's Ashkan Dejagah (L) and Hertha Berlin's Levan Kobiashvili fight for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga match in Berlin March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

LONDON Fulham signed right winger Ashkan Dejagah from VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

The 26-year-old spent five years at Wolfsburg, making more than 150 appearances for the Bundesliga club. He also has three international caps for Iran.

"I'm very happy to come and play in the Premier League," Dejagah told the club's website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"I know Sascha Riether, (Fulham's German right back] well and he told me very good things about the club."

Dejagah has signed a three-year deal with the Londoners.

(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)