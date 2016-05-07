LONDON Ritchie de Laet enjoyed an unprecedented double celebration on Saturday when he picked up a Premier League winner's medal on the day his other team won promotion to the top flight.

The 27-year-old journeyman Belgian defender, who played 12 league matches for Leicester this season, joined Middlesbrough on loan in January and made 10 appearances for the north-east club to help them finish second in the Championship.

After Boro drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to confirm their promotion, De Laet travelled to the King Power Stadium to see Leicester beat Everton 3-1 before collecting English football's biggest prize for the first time.

"It's crazy, I'm still a Leicester player so I'll be on my way to catch the end of the Leicester game to get my medal there," De Laet told the BBC after the Middlesbrough match. "It's a great day for me."

De Laet, who has played twice for Belgium, started his career with Antwerp before joining Manchester United in 2009.

He spent three years at Old Trafford, making three league appearances amid several loans to other clubs, and moved to Leicester in 2012.

