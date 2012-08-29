Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to sign Belgium playmaker Moussa Dembele from Fulham, the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

Dembele made 74 appearances for Fulham and scored seven goals after joining the London club from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2010.

"(Dembele) has successfully completed a medical and will sign (for Tottenham) for an undisclosed fee," a statement on Fulham's website (www.fulhamfc.co.uk) said.

