LONDON United States forward Clint Dempsey completed a shock move from Fulham to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

"We are delighted to announce we have reached agreement with Fulham for the transfer of Clint Dempsey," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The 29-year-old had been strongly linked by the media with a move to Liverpool following his 17-goal haul in the Premier League last season but the Anfield club failed to meet Fulham's transfer evaluation.

Dempsey joined Fulham in 2007 from New England Revolution, scoring 60 goals in 224 appearances for the Craven Cottage team.

