MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Derby County have offered Nigel Pearson a route back into management by appointing the former Leicester City boss on a three-year contract on Friday.
Pearson takes over from Darren Wassall, who led the club to fifth in the Championship but missed out on Premier League qualification after they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Hull City in the playoff semi-finals this month.
"We are delighted to welcome Nigel to the club," Derby Chairman Mel Morris told Derby's website (www.dcfc.co.uk).
"He is a proven winner, a highly experienced manager who has track record of success in the Championship and has also coached successfully in the Premier League."
Pearson took over for a second spell at Leicester in November 2011 and led them back to the Premier League from the Championship.
The 52-year-old guided the Foxes to top-flight safety in the 2014-15 campaign after they appeared destined for the drop for much of the season. He was sacked in the close season, however, following a breakdown in his relationship with the club's owners.
Leicester romped to the Premier League title this year under Pearson's replacement, Italian Claudio Ranieri, after starting the season as 5,000-1 outsiders.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.