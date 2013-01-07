Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Manager Paolo Di Canio says he will pay out of his own pocket to bolster English third tier club Swindon Town's promotion ambitions.
The outspoken former Milan, Lazio and West Ham United player, appointed as Swindon manager in 2011, is desperate to hold on to loan signings John Bostock of Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City's Chris Martin after their deals expire.
"I will put my own money in to keep them," Di Canio told BBC Radio on Monday. "I will spend 20,000 or 30,000 pounds ($32,000 or $48,000) and put my money in to keep them for as long as we can because I care and I want to win.
"I'm sure with them we have more of a chance to win."
Di Canio's time in management has been anything but dull.
His passion has often boiled over into rows with his players and this season he antognised fans by telling those unhappy with his decisions to go and support local rivals Oxford United.
Di Canio ruled out selling his houses to finance Swindon but said he was prepared to eat into his savings to fulfill his ambition of taking the club into the Championship.
"I'm not going to start selling my houses in Italy, but I want to keep those players," Di Canio, told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
"When I die I will have a bit less money but will have the victory as a manager. I've spent big money on solicitors in the past; you can imagine what I would spend on my players."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.